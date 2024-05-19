ACC Baseball Championship seedings and pools set for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division champion North Carolina and Atlantic Division champion Clemson are the top two seeds for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway on Tuesday, May 21, and runs through Sunday, May 26, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

A consensus top 10 team in the country in the most recent national polls, North Carolina (41-12, 22-8 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will headline Pool A. The Tar Heels will be joined by eighth-seeded Wake Forest (36-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Pittsburgh (26-26, 10-20).

Atlantic Division champion and No. 2-seed Clemson (40-13, 20-10) will be the top seed in Pool B, along with seventh-seeded Louisville (32-22, 16-14) and 11th-seeded Miami (24-29, 11-19).

Earning the No. 3 seed, NC State (32-19, 18-11) is joined in Pool C by No. 6-seed Duke (35-18, 16-14) and No. 10-seed Virginia Tech (32-20, 14-16).

No. 4-seed Virginia (40-14, 18-12) drew the top seed in Pool D, which also features No. 5-seed Florida State (39-14, 17-12) and No. 9-seed Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship will be released late Sunday morning (May 19).

Tickets are now available at theacc.com/tickets or by visiting the ACC Baseball Championship page on the Charlotte Knights’ website. Single-session, weekend passes, and all-session tickets are on sale now. All-session passes begin at $170 for field box and $225 for club seats. Weekend passes begin at $50 for outfield seats, $60 for field box and $80 for club seats.

ACC Network will carry each of the pool play games Tuesday through Friday, in addition to both of Saturday’s semifinals. Sunday’s championship is scheduled for a noon start and will be carried nationally by ESPN2.

Seven ACC baseball teams are ranked among the top 25 of the latest NCAA RPI, including four in the top 10 with No. 4 North Carolina, followed by No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Florida State, No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 12 Virginia, No. 15 NC State and No. 22 Duke.

2024 ACC Baseball Championship Seeds

Truist Field; Charlotte, N.C.

POOL A – #1 North Carolina, #8 Wake Forest, #12 Pitt

POOL B – #2 Clemson, #7 Louisville, #11 Miami

POOL C – #3 NC State, #6 Duke, #10 Virginia Tech

POOL D – #4 Virginia, #5 Florida State, #9 Georgia Tech

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire