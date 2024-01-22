ACC announces Week 1 college football schedule for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In leading up to the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the scheduled games for Week 1. All 17 ACC Football programs will play throughout Labor Day weekend, highlighted by Boston College at Florida State on Monday night.

As previously announced, Georgia Tech and Florida State will compete in a Week 0 season opener that will be played in Ireland.

Week 0 – In Ireland with ESPN’s College Gameday Built by The Home Depot

• Two teams from the ACC in Florida State and Georgia Tech will be part of history in Week 0 of the 2024 season, as ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live for the first time outside of the United States from Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, to kick off the 2024 season.

• Florida State, which was part of ESPN’s College GameDay premiere show in 1993, will make its 35th appearance. Georgia Tech will be making its sixth appearance on the pregame show.

Week 1 – Full Slate of Football over Labor Day Weekend

• All 17 ACC football programs will be featured throughout Labor Day Weekend with 16 games over five days, Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

• The Labor Day weekend begins on Thursday, Aug. 29, with a trio of games, as North Carolina will travel to Minnesota in a rematch from last season, NC State will host Western Carolina, and Wake Forest will open the season at home versus North Carolina A&T.

• Friday, Aug. 30, will see new member Stanford host TCU, while Duke will kick off its first year under new head coach Manny Diaz with a home contest versus Elon.

• Saturday’s slate is highlighted by three ACC/SEC matchups, including the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, a non-conference in-state rivalry showdown with Miami traveling to Florida, and Virginia Tech on the road at Vanderbilt. Pitt will open up at home versus Kent State, Syracuse will host Ohio, and Louisville will take on Austin Peay in Louisville, Kentucky. In-state matchups on Saturday include Cal hosting UC Davis, Georgia Tech versus Georgia State, SMU taking on Houston Christian, and Virginia hosting Richmond.

• The ACC will once again have at least one team play on Labor Day Monday to wrap up an eventful opening weekend of ACC football, as Boston College will travel south to take on the defending 2023 ACC Champions Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida. This marks the 15th straight year (minus the 2020 COVID season) that the ACC has played on Labor Day and the 18th year since Florida State and Miami played on Labor Day in 2005.

The ACC’s new schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons, which was revealed exclusively on ACC Network in October, will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools with the additions of Cal, SMU, and Stanford, and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tomorrow, Jan. 23, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the specialty Thursday and Friday night games. ACC PM airs at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show will announce the full 2024 ACC football schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2.

