ACC announces network, puts Miami-Florida State football game on 6-day hold for time

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced game times and TV networks for Week 11, for Nov. 9-11.

The annual Miami-Florida State football game will be broadcast on ABC, but the conference has placed a six-day hold on what time the game will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium.

No allotted slot times have been specifically pointed out. The game will be Military Appreciate Game for the Seminoles.

The game will be the eighth time in 10 games that FSU will be featured on ABC this season.

FSU defeated the Hurricanes 45-3 last season in Miami Gardens and won the last matchup in Tallahassee 31-28 in 2021. Miami leads the all-time series 35-31.

The No. 4 Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 ACC) face off against Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Broadcast: ESPN).

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3)

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn.

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

