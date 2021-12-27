ACC Announces Men’s Basketball Postponements for December 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the following men’s basketball games for Wednesday, Dec. 29 have been postponed:

Duke at Clemson

Florida State at Boston College

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.

The full 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.