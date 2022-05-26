ACC announces game times for Clemson’s first three games and more

Via Clemson Athletic Communications:

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times and networks for all ACC controlled contests during the early weeks of the 2022 football season Thursday.

Also included are the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the 2022 season.

ESPN also announced its complete bowl schedule, which includes most ACC affiliated bowl games.

“We look forward to the upcoming 2022 ACC football season and anticipate a fantastic year with our student-athletes competing at the highest level for ACC and national championships,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “As part of playing arguably the most challenging non-conference schedule in the country, we open the season with some incredible games, which include five consecutive days of football over the Labor Day weekend. We appreciate the outstanding coverage our television partners provide to our institutions and now with full distribution, we specifically look forward to this season of football coverage on ACC Network.”

The ACC football season gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, when Florida State hosts Duquesne at 5 p.m. on ACC Network and North Carolina hosts Florida A&M at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network in Week Zero. It marks the first August season opener for the league since 2019.

The ACC will be featured throughout the Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5) with 12 games over a five-day span. No other league plays across all five days in Week One. This is the fourth time in the last six years the ACC has played over five consecutive days in Week One. The Labor Day weekend begins on Thursday, Sept. 1, with both of last year’s ACC division champions in action. ACC and Coastal Division Champion Pitt hosts West Virginia at Heinz Field at 7 p.m. on ESPN, and Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest opens against VMI in Winston-Salem at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. On Friday, Sept. 2, Virginia Tech plays at Old Dominion at 7 p.m. on ESPN, while Duke plays host to Temple at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Saturday’s slate includes the first of four games this season against an Alliance member school – Boston College vs. Rutgers (Big Ten) at noon on ESPNU – and the first league matchup of the year with Louisville at Syracuse at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Other games on Sept. 3 include North Carolina at Appalachian State at noon on ESPNU, NC State at East Carolina at noon on ESPN, Richmond at Virginia at 12:30 p.m. on RSN and Bethune-Cookman at Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, Florida State travels to New Orleans to face LSU at the Caesars Superdome in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The following night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Labor Day Monday, Georgia Tech hosts Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The second weekend of the season features a conference battle with Boston College at Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Two Alliance matchups are also in Week Two – Duke at Northwestern at Noon on FS1 and Virginia at Illinois at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. Wake Forest plays at Vanderbilt at noon on SEC Network, Tennessee travels to Pitt at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and Syracuse plays at UConn at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Week three begins with a Friday (Sept. 16) night game between Florida State and Louisville at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Four Power 5 matchups are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, including Purdue at Syracuse at noon on ESPN2, Ole Miss at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Texas Tech at NC State at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most difficult in the country. In addition to 21 games against Power 5 opponents, the ACC will play eight non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2021 Associated Press Top 25 poll. All 14 ACC teams play at least one Power 5 non-conference opponent, while seven schools – Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt and Syracuse – play two. ACC teams will play 27 games against opponents that appeared in a bowl game last year. ACC teams will play nine non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2022 Way-Too-Early Top 25.

The 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and feature the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division. The ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have an agreement in place to keep the championship game in Charlotte through the 2030 season. The game will be televised by ABC with kickoff time announced at a later date.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Duquesne at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN

Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 1

West Virginia at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN

VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Appalachian State, Noon, ESPNU

NC State at East Carolina, Noon, ESPN

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

Sunday, Sept. 4

Allstate Louisiana Kickoff

Florida State at LSU (New Orleans, La.)

Caesars Superdome, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Monday, Sept. 5

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Clemson at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern, Noon, FS1

Southern Miss at Miami, Noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Georgia State, Noon, ESPNU

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon, SECN

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Tennessee at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+

Syracuse at UConn, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

Open: Florida State

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN

Purdue at Syracuse, Noon, ESPN2

Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN

Open: North Carolina

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina, Noon or 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Florida at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC

Atlantic Division Champion vs. Coastal Division Champion

Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium

ACC Bowl Game Affiliations

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Friday, Dec. 23, TBD, ESPN

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl – Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl – Thursday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, 2 p.m., CBS

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Tampa Bay Bowl – Monday, Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T – Monday, Jan. 9, TBD, ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – TBD

