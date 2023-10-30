ACC Announces Future Conference Football Schedule Model. Who is FSU's permanent opponents?

TALLAHASSEE – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its future schedule model Monday evening as Florida State learned its conference schedules for the 2024-2030 seasons.

With the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC beginning in 2024, the ACC will have 17 football members. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU’s two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami.

The Seminoles have never faced any of the incoming three members. FSU will play at SMU in 2024 and 2028, with the Mustangs returning to Tallahassee in 2026.

Cal will visit Tallahassee next season and in 2028, while FSU will visit Berkeley in 2027.

FSU and Stanford will play in Palo Alto in 2025 and 2030 and FSU will host Stanford in 2029.

Florida State’s last regular-season game in the state of California was a 1997 season-opening win at USC. The last time FSU played in California was the 2014 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. The Seminoles won their most recent national title in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, also in the Rose Bowl.

The Noles last played in Texas in the 2019 Sun Bowl in El Paso. Since Florida State’s last road game in the state – a win at North Texas State in 1976 – FSU has beaten Texas A&M in the 1992 Cotton Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2014 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

FSU’s 2024 schedule consists of home games against Boston College, North Carolina, Clemson and Cal. The Noles will play at Duke, Miami and SMU, as well as a previously-announced game with Georgia Tech to open the season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24, 2024.

Florida State’s non-conference slate for 2024 features Memphis at home on September 14, at Notre Dame on November 9, Charleston Southern at home on November 23 and Florida at home on November 30.

Dates for the ACC opponents during the 2024 season will be announced January 31, 2024, on the ACC Network.

