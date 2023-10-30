ACC announces conference scheduling for next 7 seasons: See who Clemson football will face
With three new teams coming to the ACC in 2024, the league has revealed its new football scheduling model and the conference opponents for the next seven seasons.
The additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU will bring the league's total to 17 teams, forcing it to abandon the divisionless, 3-5-5 structure it adopted this year in which each team plays three primary opponents ever year and the other 10 twice in a four-year cycle. That model began and ended with this season.
In the new model announced Monday, the ACC will keep the schedule at eight conference games each year. There are 16 protected annual matchups, with some teams having multiple and others none.
Clemson will only have one game that is always on the schedule: Its game against Florida State. It is the only team with only one protected game. Georgia Tech and Louisville have none, meaning all of their games will be played on a rotating basis. All other teams have two or three annual games.
Here's a look at who Clemson football will face in the next seven seasons. Dates of the 2024 games will be announced Jan. 31, 2024.
2024
Home games: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
Away games: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2025
Home games: Duke, Florida State, SMU, Syracuse
Away games: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina
2026
Home games: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
Away games: Cal, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse
2027
Home games: Boston College, Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest
Away games: Louisville, NC State, SMU, Virginia Tech
2028
Home games: Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse
Away games: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Virginia
2029
Home games: California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia
Away games: Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU
2030
Home games: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
Away games: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Wake Forest
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Who Clemson football will face for next 7 seasons in 17-team ACC