ACC announces conference scheduling for next 7 seasons: See who Clemson football will face

With three new teams coming to the ACC in 2024, the league has revealed its new football scheduling model and the conference opponents for the next seven seasons.

The additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU will bring the league's total to 17 teams, forcing it to abandon the divisionless, 3-5-5 structure it adopted this year in which each team plays three primary opponents ever year and the other 10 twice in a four-year cycle. That model began and ended with this season.

In the new model announced Monday, the ACC will keep the schedule at eight conference games each year. There are 16 protected annual matchups, with some teams having multiple and others none.

Clemson will only have one game that is always on the schedule: Its game against Florida State. It is the only team with only one protected game. Georgia Tech and Louisville have none, meaning all of their games will be played on a rotating basis. All other teams have two or three annual games.

Here's a look at who Clemson football will face in the next seven seasons. Dates of the 2024 games will be announced Jan. 31, 2024.

2024

Home games: Louisville, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

Away games: Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2025

Home games: Duke, Florida State, SMU, Syracuse

Away games: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina

2026

Home games: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Away games: Cal, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse

2027

Home games: Boston College, Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest

Away games: Louisville, NC State, SMU, Virginia Tech

2028

Home games: Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse

Away games: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Virginia

2029

Home games: California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia

Away games: Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU

2030

Home games: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Away games: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Wake Forest

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Who Clemson football will face for next 7 seasons in 17-team ACC