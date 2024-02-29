ACC announces 2024-25 men’s basketball conference opponents
CHARLOTTE – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the matchups of the league’s 20-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season. It was announced on ACC Network’s ACC PM.
Each team will play two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s partners, including one repeat opponent (home and away). The remaining 14 conference opponents will be seven home only and seven away only.
Clemson’s 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Opponent Breakdown
Home/Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech
Home: Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia
Times, channels, and more will be released closer to the season.
-Via Clemson Athletic Communications