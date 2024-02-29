ACC announces 2024-25 men’s basketball conference opponents

CHARLOTTE – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the matchups of the league’s 20-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season. It was announced on ACC Network’s ACC PM.

Each team will play two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s partners, including one repeat opponent (home and away). The remaining 14 conference opponents will be seven home only and seven away only.

Clemson’s 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Opponent Breakdown

Home/Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Home: Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia

Times, channels, and more will be released closer to the season.

-Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire