Reuters

Angela Merkel's exit from the EU stage she dominated for 16 years has handed French President Emmanuel Macron an opportunity to take up the mantle of European leadership and press on with his plans for a more independent Europe. Not so fast, diplomats from countries across the European Union say. The energetic French leader has sought to bring a clarity of strategic vision that the bloc under Merkel, often dubbed the "Queen of Europe", at times lacked and Brussels has often adopted his vernacular.