ACC adds Holiday Bowl and new Boston bowl game to conference lineup

The ACC will have 10 bowl berths beginning in 2020.

It’s official: The ACC will send a team to California during bowl season.

The conference officially announced its 10 bowl affiliations for 2020-25 and the lineup includes the Holiday Bowl and a game that will be played at Fenway Park in Boston. The Fenway Park bowl game will be between teams from the ACC and American conferences and puts college football at, for the moment, 43 bowl games for the 2020 season.

Goodbye Detroit and Shreveport

The ACC had to drop two bowl games from its lineup to make room for Boston and San Diego. The two losers in this transaction are the Independence Bowl in Shreveport and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

The ACC has sent teams to the Independence Bowl since 2010 and has been affiliated with the Quick Lane Bowl since that game replaced the Little Caesar’s Bowl in 2014. Both games have been near the bottom of the ACC pecking order.

“We are proud to partner with this exceptional collection of bowls for the 2020-25 seasons,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement announcing the two bowl games new to the ACC. “We have enjoyed the long-standing relationships and look forward to working with those that are new to our lineup. The partnerships provide our 15-member league premier matchups, enhanced financials and attractive destinations.”

What the bowl lineup looks like in 2020

The conference’s top bowl will continue to be the Orange Bowl. The ACC champion will head to that game as long as it — or the Orange Bowl itself — isn’t a part of the College Football Playoff.

After that, the conference will pick teams for the remaining bowls “based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records.”

Those remaining bowls will continue to be the Belk Bowl, Camping World Bowl, Sun Bowl, Military Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Outback Bowl and the TaxSlayer Bowl in addition to the Holiday Bowl and the game in Boston. They’ll all get an ACC team.

After than, one ACC team will head to either of the Bad Boy Mowers Bowl, Birmingham Bowl or First Responder Bowl to round out the 10th and final spot for the conference.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

