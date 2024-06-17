Acadiana Zydeco Spice creates opportunity for women to play professional football

(KLFY)– The Women’s Football Alliance is the largest professional women’s football league in the country. The league has 60 teams, and one of those teams is right here in Acadiana.

The Acadiana Zydeco Spice was established in 2010 by Opelousas native Dr. Mia Singleton-Ben, who’s been playing football for 18 years; she said her team didn’t always have the spice.

“We were originally the Acadiana Zydeco, but then we added the spice to it to kind of spice things up and started that year in the revamp was in right after COVID in 2021,” Singleton-Ben said.

Before changing their name, the Zydeco won the 2016 WFA Division Three championship. Even before winning the championship, Singleton-Ben knew she wanted to bring a women’s football team to Acadiana.

“This is something I really want to do and I want other women to have that chance,” Singleton-Ben said. “This is a professional league. We’re not just some rec league. We’re not flag, we’re not lingerie. It’s really full football.”

Players like Trustacy Henry got her chance to play football. Henry is a safety and running back for the spice. She joined the team in 2023 with a lot of love for the game of football.

“I’ve been wanting to play when I was young, but, you know, they never pass the law in high school or nothing like that,” Henry said. “They were like girls can’t play football so, I always wanted to play was on my bucket list. So when finding out about it, I was excited to play, but it’s tough.”

Playing both sides of the ball can be tough, said fourth-year spice player Samantha Witt, who plays on the offensive and defensive line.

“It takes a lot of preparation,” Witt said. “It takes a lot of cardio, a lot of making sure that you have the techniques down for both positions. You’re paying attention, listening, watching.”

Witt travels from Arkansas to not only play in the games, but also practice with the Spice. Witt said being on the team is bigger than football.

“I didn’t feel like an outcast or any of those things,” Witt said. “I was welcome. We’ve become more of a family as time has progressed and as we’ve played together. It really is more of a family and a sisterhood than just we’re playing on a team together.”

QB1 and fifth-year Spice player Charmaine Alfred lives in Arkansas but being from Lafayette and coming home to play football is exciting because she gets the best of both worlds.

“Now I get to see my family, my mom every weekend, and coming back to Lafayette is always Louisiana in general,” Alfred said. “It’s just a whole other atmosphere, a whole other vibe, I love it.”

The WFA opened its doors for female athletes across the nation to play professional football in 2009. First-year head coach Glen Norman said the league is breaking barriers, and he’s excited for the future.

“I love to see these girls compete,” Norman said. “I love to see them use the skill and abilities that god blesses them with to. You know, to do the game. Play a game that they didn’t grow up doing and now that they’re falling in love with. I think it inspires our younger generation to do something like this.”

Singleton-Ben is not only an owner, but she plays on the offensive line for the spice. Everyone on the team has their job on the field and outside of football, but the pediatrician has a message for any woman that’s ever thought about playing football.

“Any woman that wants to play can play football,” Singleton-Ben said. “I mean you don’t have to have any experience, we’ll teach you how to play. I am so passionate about women’s football and I want to see this team continue to be the longest-running team, women’s team in Louisiana.”

For more information about the Acadiana Zydeco Spice, you can contact Blair Slaughter, the team’s general manager, at 337-352-0933 or Scotty Rideaux, their recruiter, at 337-414-2079.

