Which Acadiana teams win state championships? Our predictions are in.

State championship week has arrived.

The annual LHSAA Prep Classic kicks off Thursday afternoon inside Caesars Superdome down in New Orleans. Five teams from Acadiana survived the playoff gauntlet to earn the right to play for a state championship to close this high school football season.

Two state title games feature both teams from the area and are district district rivalries for all the marbles. Opelousas (11-3) takes on Cecilia (12-1) for the Non-select Division II crown that's also a matchup between District 5-4A rivals Friday at noon.

District 4-4A rivals St. Thomas More (13-0) at Lafayette Christian (11-2), which might be the most anticipated showdown in all the Prep Classic, square off for the Select D-II title for the second year in a row Saturday at noon. STM won last season's championship game, 52-48, scoring on a long touchdown pass in the final minute.

In Select D-I, Acadiana (12-2) upset Edna Karr on the road last week to get back to the Superdome and will meet Catholic-Baton Rouge (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

With the slate set, here are our predictions on all three state championship games featuring Acadiana teams.

Opelousas vs. Cecilia (Non-select D-II), Friday, Noon

Cecilia standout quarterback Diesel Solari has had a stellar 2023 season and his playoff run, where he's averaging four touchdowns per game, has been magical. Running back Corey Broussard has emerged in the latter half of the season as well.

Four-star running back recruit D'Shaun Ford has come up big in spots for Opelousas and the play of Zack Malveaux at quarterback has been critical for the Tigers' success as of late.

But this game will be about Opelousas' defense. The Tigers have allowed 44 points through four games in the postseason and in the road upset of top-seed North DeSoto last week, the Tigers forced two key turnovers inside the 5-yard line. Opelousas' defense powers the team to its first state title, keeping Cecilia's high-octane offense at bay.

Prediction: Opelousas 22, Cecilia 16

Acadiana vs. Catholic-Baton Rouge (Select D-I), Friday, 7p.m.

In the second half of the season, the Wreckin' Rams have been clutch in critical moments of games on both sides of the ball. Last week in a win over Karr, tailback Ezekiel Hypolite scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with three minutes left. And Acadiana's defense, led by Texas A&M defensive end commit Dominick McKinley, held on to preserve the win.

Catholic's run to the Dome hasn't come without controversy. It's 38-35 win over John Curtis back in the quarterfinals is still being debated today on a play that was ruled a catch on the game-winning drive and has the state split on whether the receiver got his foot down inbounds or not.

The Bears haven't been lighting up the scoreboard with Louisiana football commit Daniel Beale at quarterback and their defense hasn't faced an offense like Acadiana's patented veer.

Prediction: Acadiana 28, Catholic-Baton Rouge 17

St. Thomas More vs. Lafayette Christian (Select D-II), Saturday, Noon

The last three meetings between LCA and STM have all been decided by 7 points or less — 15 total points. One of those contests was last year's state championship game where Cougar quarterback Sam Altmann flung a deep ball to Connor Stelly, who caught the ball between two LCA defenders with 1:00 to go to lift STM to the 52-48 win.

Since that loss, LSU football commit and Knights star quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson and his team have been working to get back to the Dome for another shot at STM. The two teams played in Week 10 and more St. Thomas More late-game heroics and Altmann finding Sanders Foreman with 21 ticks left to give their team the 44-40 victory.

Expect this game to come down to the last possession. But this time, Johnson and the Knights finally breakthrough and make the play in the clutch moment.

Prediction: Lafayette Christian 53, St. Thomas More 48

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Which Acadiana teams win state championships? Our predictions