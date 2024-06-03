Acadiana native, WNBA champion has high hopes for future of women’s basketball

(KLFY)– Acadiana native and 2x WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and Detroit Shock Sheri Sam played 10 seasons in the league, and she said the WNBA has a very bright future.

“I think it’s trending in the right direction for sure,” Sam said. “I think with the recent support the W has gotten, the coverage that Caitlin Clark has gotten.”

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink are just a few names that brought more coverage to the WNBA once they were drafted on April 15. Sam said they are the next generation of great women’s basketball players.

“The season is just starting, so it’ll be a journey for them, but I think all three of them have had very successful college careers and, you know, continuing the journey for all the women’s basketball players before them, you know, they’re all phenomenal players, and I think they all will have, you know, successful careers,” she said.

Before the season officially began, all eyes were on the preseason. On May 3, the Chicago Sky took on the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game. That game generated over 2 million views on X, formally known as Twitter, showing that people are watching women’s basketball and want to see it thrive.

“You’re grateful that they want to support and grow the game,” Sam said. “There’s always been amazing, great women’s basketball talent out there. Now that the people are supporting them with sponsorships and revenue, I think is just the beginning.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the WNBA will add two more expansion teams within the next two years: the Golden State Valkyries in 2025 and a Toronto team in 2026, which will be the league’s first team outside of the U.S.

News 10 asked Sam how she feels about the WNBA expanding to 14 teams.

“Just to be a part of the very beginning and seeing the growth, I think is great,” Sam said. “I think is an amazing opportunity for young girls to dream and know that there’s a place for that realization of their dream here in the states.”

Sam was one of those players whose dreams turned into reality. Starting her professional career in the American Basketball League before the WNBA even existed, to now being a scouting manager for the Portland Trailblazers with championship experience. Sam says growing up in a small town like Duson motivated her to be successful.

“It’s different a feel because you feel the support of a family from all these real strangers,” Sam said. “They were the foundation that I was able to achieve success, you know, the highest level in basketball. No matter how small of a place you’re from, your dreams could never be too big.”

Sam said she can’t wait to see even more roster spots and more opportunities for great players to play basketball professionally in the WNBA.

