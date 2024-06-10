AC Milan Yet To Agree Agent Fees For Arsenal And Man Utd Linked Striker

AC Milan Yet To Agree Agent Fees For Arsenal And Man Utd Linked Striker

AC Milan are still hopeful of negotiating agent fees with Kia Joorabchian for the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, who is being monitored by Arsenal and Manchester United.

The forward is expected to move on from Bologna in the summer transfer window and AC Milan are pushing hard to sign him.

The Rossoneri have already stated their intention to trigger the €40m release clause in the striker’s contract with Bologna.

The Serie A giants have also agreed on personal terms with the player, who has accepted an offer of €4m per season on a five-year contract.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, agreeing on agent fees remains a contentious issue for AC Milan.

Joorabchian wants commission worth €15m to complete the transfer but AC Milan do not to pay such a figure.

The Rossoneri are hopeful of reaching a compromise with the super-agent to get the deal over the line for Zirkzee.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in signing him but are yet to make an offer for him.

The two Premier League clubs have continued to monitor Zirkzee’s situation amidst AC Milan’s attempts to sign him.