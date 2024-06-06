AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda says no to Man United, set to sign new deal at San Siro

AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda says no to Man United, set to sign new deal at San Siro



AC Milan’s teenage prospect Francesco Camarda reportedly turned down advances from Manchester United and Manchester City in favour of staying at his current club.

Camarda is widely considered to be one of the best talents Italy has to offer at the moment.

The 16-year-old made history last year in November when he became the youngest player ever to appear in a Serie A match at just 15 years and 260 days at the time.

He was promoted to Milan’s Primavera squad and he took to it like duck to water, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists across 41 matches for the Under-19s.

As Italy’s Under-17 recently won the European Championship, Camarda played a leading role in the success. The teenager scored four goals in the tournament, including two in the final against Portugal.

For his exploits, Camarda was named the 2024 Under-17 EURO Player of the Tournament.

A report covered by The Peoples Person in March relayed that United had submitted a “very important offer” to lure the youngster to Old Trafford.

It was stated that talks over a new deal for him had encountered difficulties because his camp didn’t have a good relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic – the man tasked with sorting out his future in Serie A.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now relayed that Camarda will soon sign a three-year contract to extend his stay with Milan until 2027, effectively bringing to an end whatever hopes the likes of United harboured of signing him and adding him to their ranks.

This information has been reiterated by La Gazzetta dello Sport who reveal that Camarda and his representatives said “no thanks” to the two Manchester clubs (United and City when they expressed their interest in him.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund were also rejected.

The Rossoneri’s plan is to have him play with the Under 23s next term but he will continue having contact with the first team.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



