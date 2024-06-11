AC Milan want Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is of interest to AC Milan but his wages may become a problem for the seven time European Cup winners.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on the lookout for midfield talent as Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat could both leave the club this summer.

Rabiot is a player that the club have tracked ever since Erik ten Hag joined the club in 2022 and a deal was almost complete for the player in that very summer.

However, it was reported that the Frenchman’s wages were seen as an insurmountable obstacle and talks broke down as the midfielder opted to stay at Juventus.

The player has once again been linked to Manchester United and being a free agent, he could be an attractive proposition as the club face PSR restrictions which make summer spending more complex than previous years.

However, if the club want him they will face immense competition for his services and it seems that AC Milan are very interested in acquiring them.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport report that Milan “have asked for information” in recent days on Rabiot.

However after contact with his representatives to find out the “feasibility” of a deal they discovered that “his salary demands would be very high” and would be around “€7.5 million per year.”

His wages are described as “not a simple request to satisfy” as the Italian giants have “precise parameters regarding the ceiling of signings.”

The Rossoneri aim to beat Juventus’ proposal by offering the player a “small raise” but over a longer term deal than the three years his current side are suggesting.

With the clock ticking down, the Frenchman’s “continued stalling” on a new deal at Juve has led to Premier League clubs keeping a watchful eye on the situation and Manchester United are mentioned as a possible destination.

Were United to actively pursue a deal for the 29 year old, they could probably outmuscle both Italian sides as despite the Old Trafford side’s economic difficulties, they pale into insignificance in comparison with the restrictions Serie A sides face.





