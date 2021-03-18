AC Milan vs Manchester United predicted line-ups - team news ahead of Europa League fixture tonight

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United take on AC Milan this evening in their second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The two sides play out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford last week, with Amad Diallo’s first ever senior goal for United cancelled out by Simon Kjaer’s late equaliser.

The result means Milan are defending a valuable away goal, while United could face an early exit unless they find the net at least once at San Siro.

United returned to second place in the Premier League table after their 1-0 win over West Ham at the weekend and could give them the confidence boost, they need against the Rossoneri.

While Milan had more than twice the number of attempts on goal than their hosts last time out, their domestic season continues to deteriorate, and could lead to another frustrating evening for Stefano Pioli’s men.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 18 March.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport. BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT app.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have as many as five first-teamers back for the trip to Milan, but there are still fitness doubts over Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, and Paul Pogba may be able to play.

Anthony Martial missed out against West Ham but is very likely to be back for this tie, especially if Cavani is not passed as fit.

David de Gea has completed a mandatory isolation period after returning from Spain to be with his newborn child, but Dean Henderson is likely to reprise his role in between the sticks in any case.

Amad will also be hopeful of another chance - possibly off the bench - if United need a goal in the second half.

For Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic trained on Monday following a thigh injury and could be fit for a reunion with his former club but may start on the bench.

Two players who missed the first leg, Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez, are likely to be back in the staring XI for the hosts, but Ante Rebic’s red card against Napoli at the weekend gave him a two-game domestic ban.

Story continues

Predicted line ups

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez, Kessie, Meite, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Krunic, Leao.

Manchester United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Manchester United

Milan look to be the weaker side coming into this tie, despite scoring an away goal last time out, and will feel they should have scored more given the amount of chances they had.

However, coming out on top at San Siro is not that simple. Both teams will be set to welcome key players back from injury who missed the first leg, and it is likely to be a fierce showdown between two European giants.

The expected return of Cavani will give United’s attack a boost, while Milan should be able to call on Ibrahimovic for inspiration.

Odds

AC Milan – 23/10

Draw – 23/10

Manchester United – 11/10