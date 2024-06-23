AC Milan U16s fall just short of glory in thrilling final against Atalanta – the report

AC Milan U16s fall just short of glory in thrilling final against Atalanta – the report

AC Milan’s U16 side fell just short of glory as they were defeated in a thrilling Scudetto final by Atalanta last night at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme.

We published a bit of an insight into Simone Baldo’s side yesterday, but unfortunately they just missed out on the crown as they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Atalanta in an intense and exciting final.

La Dea came back from Tartaglia’s opener in the first quarter of an hour in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals. Lontani’s late goal set up a nervy finish but was ultimately in vain.

Over 80 minutes at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme, the two sides had fun and played out a brilliant game of football. Baldo’s Milan, though, were ultimately left disappointed at missing out on the trophy following an excellent campaign.

Match details

Atalanta (4-4-2): Leto; A. Rinaldi, Isoa (76′ Modonesi), Araboni (68′ Regonesi), Cojocariu; Colombo, Gasparello, Steffanoni, Nova (68′ Bolis); Damiano, Michieletto (82′ Martano).

Subs: Lazzaroni; Camara, Olijars, Palumbo, M. Rinaldi. Coach: Gambirasio.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Longoni; Nolli, Vechiu, Cullotta, Tartaglia; Arnaboldi (81′ Ibrahimović), Pandolfi, Plazzotta (58′ Zaramella); La Mantia (58′ Valenta), Lontani (74′ Rajakovac), Lupo (58′ Pisati).

Subs: Pittarella; Grassini, Lo Monaco, Mazzeo. Coach: Baldo.

Referee: Buzzone from Enna.

Goals: 11′ Tartaglia (M), 45′ Michieletto (A), 48′ Isoa (A), 56′ Isoa (A), 59′ Lontani (M).

Booked: 18′ Vechiu (M), 63′ A. Rinaldi (A).