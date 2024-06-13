AC Milan Still Won’t Meet Agent Fees For Arsenal And Man Utd Target

AC Milan do not intend to go anywhere close to meeting the agent fees demands for the signature of Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee.

Bologna man Zirkzee wants to stay in Italy and move to AC Milan, with whom he has already agreed personal terms.

The Serie A giants are also prepared to trigger the €40m release clause in his Bologna contract to take him to the San Siro.

However, the deal is claimed to have stalled due to Kia Joorabchian’s demands for agent fees worth €15m this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have no intention of getting anywhere close to meeting Joorabchian’s demands.

The maximum agent fee AC Milan have paid under their current owners was €2.8m when they signed Charles De Ketelaere in 2022.

AC Milan have paid out only €27m in agent fees and commission over the last two years under their current owners.

Joorabchian’s demands are well above the figure AC Milan would agree to pay him for Zirkzee’s transfer.

The stalling of the negotiations has allowed other clubs to get back into the race for the Dutchman with Manchester United reportedly prioritising a move for him this summer.