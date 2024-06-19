AC Milan starlet to return to La Liga this summer, three clubs jostling for loan agreement

Luka Romero showed plenty of promise during his six-month loan spell at Almeria, but he was unable to help them avoid relegation to Segunda last season. He will be hoping for better fortunes in 2024-25, and as it stands, he will have the chance to return to Spanish football.

As per Diario AS, Romero is wanted by three La Liga clubs: Las Palmas, Osasuna and Alaves. The former are currently the favourites to secure his signature, although work needs to be done before an agreement is reached with AC Milan.

Las Palmas are currently willing to pay 50% of Romero’s salary for the 2024-25 campaign, but Milan are expected to ask for more. It’s noted that the team that pays the most will get the Argentine forward, so Osasuna and Alaves also know what they need to do to win this race.

It remains to be seen where Romero ends up next season, but it will almost certainly be in La Liga. Las Palmas lead the battle for now, but Osasuna and Alaves are not far behind.