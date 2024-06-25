AC Milan set sights on Barcelona defender – report

The centre-back department at FC Barcelona could see some major cuts in the upcoming summer transfer window and Inigo Martinez might find himself staring at the exit doors.

Indeed, Barça have a bloated central defensive department with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Martinez, and Pau Cubarsi set to be joined by Mika Faye of Barça Atletic and the returning loanees – Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia.

Of the eight players, Lenglet’s exit, either on another loan or permanently, is certain while Faye, too, appears to be on his way out with FC Porto keen.

One of Eric Garcia or Martinez could also end up being shown the doors.

AC Milan want Martinez

Amidst this, reports in Italy, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, suggest that AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez this summer.

It has been suggested that Eric Garcia might win out in the battle against Martinez, who could be on his way out in the summer, with Milan now emerging as a possible destination for him.

AC Milan interested in Inigo Martinez. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Rossoneri see the veteran Spaniard as a candidate to replace Fikayo Tomori, who is being pursued by Newcastle United this summer.

Martinez, for his part, is not considering the possibility of a summer exit at this point despite the competition for places as well as some degree of uncertainty over his registration.

Registration issues with Martinez

Indeed, when Martinez signed for Barcelona from Athletic Club as a free agent last year, he penned a two-year contract until 2025, but was registered with La Liga for only one season due to Financial Fair Play problems.

As such, the 33-year-old would have to be freshly registered again this summer which could pose an issue for Barça as they might not have enough fair play margin to do so.

After all, the Catalans also have to take care of the registrations of newly renewed players like Pau Cubarsi and also register the likes of Gavi and Vitor Roque.

So, Barcelona will soon have to make a decision with Martinez – either keep him at the club despite the risk of not registering him or inform the player to leave.