AC Milan Scout To Run Rule Over Everton And Southampton Target Today

AC Milan are set to send a scout to run the rule over Everton and Southampton target Armando Broja tonight when he takes to the pitch for Albania to take on Italy.

Chelsea are ready to entertain offers for Broja this summer after he had a poor loan spell at Fulham in the latter half of last season.

Everton and Southampton are amongst the Premier League clubs who are interested in signing the Albanian striker in the ongoing transfer window, but they need to raise funds before launching a move.

Broja also has suitors in Italy where AC Milan are considering making a move for the striker ahead of the new season.

According to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), a scout from AC Milan will be present at the Westfalenstadion tonight where Italy will take on Albania.

The Rossoneri scout has been tasked with the job of keeping tabs on the performance of Broja tonight.

AC Milan want to take a closer look at the Chelsea striker before taking a call on whether to make a move for him.

Their pursuit of Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee has stalled and now they are considering alternative targets.