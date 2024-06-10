AC Milan to rival Real Madrid for second Turkish wonderkid

Real Madrid recruited Arda Guler from Turkey’s talent division last summer, and Los Blancos were tipped to return for another of the country’s most talented teenagers this summer again. However they will again face competition for Onuralp Cevikkan.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper for Trabzonspor has been attracting attention from various corners of Europe, and Real Madrid reportedly had a €10m bid for Cevikkan turned down in April, although there has been no confirmation of that. Now Radio Rossonera (via Siempre Milan) claim that AC Milan will also look to sign Cevikkan this summer. Presumably, if they are both looking at Cevikkan, there will be many more willing to take him too.

Interest in Cevikkan is further evidence of Real Madrid‘s increased focus on recruiting the best young talent around, rather than going for shiny stars fresh out the box. This summer Endrick Felipe will arrive, while Leny Yoro is being heavily linked to Los Blancos too.