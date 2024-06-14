AC Milan ready to make offer for Arsenal 24yo they believe is for sale

AC Milan are reportedly set to make a concrete approach for Arsenal‘s 24-year-old defender, Jakub Kiwior.

The Rossoneri have long admired the Polish international and view him as a potential solution to their need for a left-footed centre-back.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal, who signed Kiwior from Spezia for €25 million in January 2023, are now believed to be open to selling the player for a fee in the region of €20-22 million. Kiwior‘s desire for more regular playing time, coupled with Arsenal‘s apparent willingness to negotiate, has fuelled speculation about a potential move to Milan. At least according to numerous reports out of Italy.

The Italian club sees Kiwior as an attractive proposition due to his versatility, Serie A experience with Spezia, and relatively modest salary. His age and potential for further development also align with Milan‘s transfer strategy of targeting young, promising players.

Porto’s Portuguese striker #70 Goncalo Borges (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal’s Polish defender #15 Jakub Kiwior during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Arsenal and Porto FC at the Arsenal Stadium in north London, on March 12, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For Arsenal, the sale of Kiwior could provide much-needed funds to pursue other targets in the transfer window, although I’m still dubious over claims Arsenal are looking to sell him. The Gunners have been linked with numerous players across various positions, and the additional financial flexibility could prove crucial in their efforts to strengthen their squad, but if Arsenal sell Kiwior they will also have to replace Kiwior.

While Milan‘s interest in Kiwior is clear, it is important to note that similar reports emerged last year, with the Italian press confident of a deal that ultimately did not materialise. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Milan‘s renewed pursuit will prove successful this time around.