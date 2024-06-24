AC Milan Put 19-Goal Premier League Striker On Radar

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is one of the forwards AC Milan are considering at this stage of the summer transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee has continued to remain AC Milan’s top priority but their pursuit of the Dutchman has stalled.

Manchester United are now pushing hard to convince the player and are prepared to trigger the €40m release clause in his Bologna contract.

AC Milan are keen to sign him but they are looking at potential alternatives while keeping tabs on the Zirkzee situation.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Solanke is one of the forwards AC Milan are looking at.

The forward scored 19 times in the Premier League last season and was one of the top marksmen in the English top flight.

AC Milan have their eyes on him but any move for me would be complicated due to the potential costs of doing a deal.

Solanke still has three years left on his contract and it would need a significant offer to convince the Cherries to sell the attacker this summer.