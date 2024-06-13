AC Milan name ex-Lille boss Fonseca as new manager

Paulo Fonseca has signed a three-year deal with AC Milan [Getty Images]

Italian club AC Milan have appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new manager.

The 51-year-old Portuguese, who managed French club Lille from 2022-2024, has signed a three-year deal until 2027.

He replaces Stefano Pioli, who left AC Milan by mutual consent after they finished fourth in Serie A.

Fonseca left Lille by mutual consent after his side finished fourth in Ligue 1 and missed out on a direct Champions League spot.

Lille also lost to Aston Villa on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League final.

Fonesca previously managed Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto.

He won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2013 with Porto and secured the Ukrainian league and cup double three times with Shakhtar.