AC Milan Move For Aston Villa Defender Could Pave Way For Inter Milan’s Sale Of Netherlands International

AC Milan Move For Aston Villa Defender Could Pave Way For Inter Milan’s Sale Of Netherlands International

Inter Milan’s hopes of cashing in on wing-back Denzel Dumfries this summer could be boosted by rivals AC Milan and their pursuit of Matty Cash.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Tuttosport, and via FCInterNews.it, Milan are targeting Aston Villa’s Poland international Cash and hope to bring him to Serie A.

Should Villa agree a sale, they would turn to Inter’s Dumfries as a direct replacement and sporting director Monchi has already begun discussions with the Dutchman’s agents to convince him to make the switch.

Inter are keen to move Dumfries on so as to be able to fund other transfer targets, with the former PSV Eindhoven man seen as a player that could be sacrificed for a considerable fee.

However, Dumfries is yet to be convinced by a switch to Aston Villa and would prefer to stay at Inter or join a bigger club in the Premier League, although his €5 million wage demands would not be a problem.

Should the 28-year-old move on, Inter will target AZ Alkmaar’s Yukinari Sugawara, Spezia’s Emil Holm, or Dan Ndoye at Hellas Verona.

Funds from the sale of Dumfries will also be put towards securing a new goalkeeper to challenge Yann Sommer and to bring in another striker.