AC Milan move for Arsenal 24yo faces delay

AC Milan appreciate Jakub Kiwior, but the club are yet to make a move for the Arsenal defender as they prioritise other positions.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Reports from Foot Mercato earlier this week suggested that AC Milan had made Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior their transfer priority, but Fabrizio Romano isn’t so sure.

Romano writes in his Daily Briefing that Kiwior has always been appreciated by Milan, and he was on their transfer shortlist in January, but the club currently have different priorities – namely a right-back and a striker.

A move for a centre-back is viewed as more likely later in the window, and Romano claims Milan haven’t approached Arsenal yet.

As for whether Arsenal would sell Kiwior, the report suggests they’d only do so for a significant fee.

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior celebrates at the end of during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 28, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kiwior wasn’t always a starter for Arsenal in 2023/24, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba preferred at centre-back, and a lot of competition at left-back.

The 24-year-old did have one particularly strong run in the team in February and March, with Arsenal going unbeaten in the league during that period and winning their Champions League tie against FC Porto.

Yet Kiwior’s 18 starts over the course of the season are still likely less than he could be getting elsewhere.

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior reacts during a UEFA Champions League group B football match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Kiwior is under contract until 2028, and Milan are yet to make a move, so it’s unlikely we’ll see a transfer before Euro 2024.

The player has been named in Poland’s provisional Euro 2024 squad. Having played all but three minutes of his country’s last 21 fixtures, he’s almost certain to be a starter at the tournament.

Poland have a couple of friendlies over the next week or so, playing Ukraine on Friday, June 7th and Turkey on Monday, June 10th.

After that, they kick off their participation at the Euros with a game against the Netherlands on Sunday, June 16th.