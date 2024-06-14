AC Milan or Manchester United? Cercle Brugge’s should ask for €30m plus for star striker

In the past week, it has been reported that both AC Milan and Manchester United are considering making a move for Cercle Brugge’s top scorer Kevin Denkey. The Togolese forward finished as the Pro League’s top scorer and helped Cercle qualify for European football next season. Shaun Connolly is reporting that Denkey is on a shortlist of strikers at Old Trafford this summer.

The 23-year-old is shaping up to be the best Togolese prospect since Emmanuel Adebayor. If he can have even half the career that the former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward had he will certainly have had a great one. The striker is under contract in Brugge until 2026 but many at the club believe it is unlikely that he will still be here by the end of the summer transfer window. Transfermarkt value Denkey at €16m, but fellow Premier League side Brentford signed Thiago from Club Brugge for over €30m, meaning Cercle should be looking to receive a sum of similar value. Given that Denkey outscored Thiago and was more consistent this season, the Green and Black half of the city should be looking to get maximum return for their star player.

Since joining the club midway through the 2020/2021 season Denkey has scored 51 goals in 124 games for the club and provided 14 assists.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson