AC Milan, Man Utd Celebrate as Midfield Target Gains PSG Exit Opportunity, Fabrizio Romano Says

On Tuesday, it was reported that Manchester United made an offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Recently, there has been speculation connecting Ugarte with Italian clubs such as AC Milan and Juventus.

However, interest in the player extends beyond Serie A. According to Loïc Tanzi from L’Equipe, PSG have rejected Manchester United’s initial offer for Ugarte, deeming it insufficient.

The specific amount hasn’t been revealed, but PSG are open to negotiating. Furthermore, teams from the Premier League and Bundesliga have also shown interest in Ugarte.

Amid the news surrounding the Uruguyan, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano revealed the information that he has. Romano reports that the expectation is for Ugarte to have the possibility to leave PSG this summer.

Ugarte’s departure from PSG is a concrete possibility, so this would be ideal news for Manchester United and AC Milan. The next question will be whether these clubs increase their efforts to pursue the player. In May, Ugarte spoke about his future and noted his desire to stay.

“We’ll see,” Ugarte told Amazon Prime. “I would love to [stay at PSG]. We’ll have to see. For now, I’m here and enjoying the end of the season.”