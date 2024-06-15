AC Milan Looking At Alternatives To Arsenal And Man Utd Target

AC Milan Looking At Alternatives To Arsenal And Man Utd Target

AC Milan are looking at alternatives to Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee as the stalemate over agent fees continues.

The Rossoneri are prepared to pay the Dutchman’s €40m release clause figure in his contract to sign him.

AC Milan have also agreed personal terms with Zirkzee who wants to stay in Italy and move to the San Siro this summer.

However, Kia Joorabchian’s demand of a €15m commission has stalled the negotiations for the forward’s potential move to the Rossoneri.

AC Milan do not want to pay such a fee to the agent and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), the club are now seeking alternative targets.

Zirkzee remains their primary focus but they are aware that they could lose out on him due to interest from Manchester United, while Arsenal are also keen.

The Rossoneri now have their eyes on Samu Omorodion who was on loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid last season.

AC Milan are considering signing him while still trying to find a compromise with Joorabchian in their pursuit of Zirkzee.