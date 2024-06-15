AC Milan Left-Back Wants To Rejoin Real Madrid This Summer: Should Ancelotti Bring Him Back?

In a recent report, Sport claimed that AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez wants to rejoin Real Madrid this summer. It has been mentioned that the French full-back wants to re-sign for Los Blancos in this transfer window.

Hernandez enjoyed a decent campaign at the Italian club after he put in a series of impressive displays for them on the left flank. The French talent did well to register five goals and pick up 11 assists in 46 matches for AC Milan last season across all fronts.

The 26-year-old has been a positive influence at both ends of the pitch as he averaged 0.9 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.1 clearances, 1.8 shots, 1.4 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per game in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing possession from the left flank based on his pass success rate of 87.7% in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Milan club will expire in the summer of 2026 which could make it difficult for Real Madrid to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this transfer window.

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 25: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his goal but goal is cancelled during the Serie A TIM match between AC Milan and US Salernitana at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 25, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Should Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Bring Hernandez Back This Summer?

Hernandez is a solid tackler of the ball and can read the danger well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when the opposition are on the offensive and can make some driving runs with the ball on the left flank.

The French sensation has got the vision to create a few promising chances for his teammates up top and can strike the ball with power from long range. He is primarily a left-back but can also fill in as a centre-back or as a left-winger if needed.

We can expect Hernandez to add more quality and depth to Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s defence. He has what it takes to nail down a regular starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium next season.

Hernandez already knows the Madrid club well from his previous spell with them and won’t take much time to settle into life in Spain. Thus, Ancelotti would be wise to bring him back to the Bernabeu this summer.