AC MILAN INAUGURATES ITS FIRST MILAN JUNIOR CAMP IN MEXICO

AC Milan is proud to announce the launch of the Milan Junior Camp project in Mexico, marking the first time this youth-focused program has arrived in the country. In collaboration with Forza Sport MX, the camp will provide children and teenagers the opportunity to engage with soccer through the Milan philosophy.

The Junior Camp will take place from August 5 to August 17 in the Álvaro Obregón delegation of Las Águilas, Mexico City. Children and teenagers aged 6 to 18 will experience high-level training based on AC Milan's values and methodology.

Under the guidance of AC Milan coach Giuseppe Vuono, the training sessions will be structured according to the Milan Method, which aims to enhance the participants' potential through activities focused on personal development. The goal is to develop motor, technical, tactical, and psychological skills while promoting fundamental values such as respect, group harmony, inclusion, and a passion for sport.

This announcement comes as the AC Milan Women's Team is currently on a Post-Season Tour in Mexico, participating in the Her Nations Tour tournament with friendly matches against Club Rayadas de Monterrey and Club de Fútbol Pachuca, alongside a series of institutional engagements and fan events.

This initiative further demonstrates AC Milan's commitment to spreading the Milan brand worldwide and strengthening the Club's presence in North America. The Rossoneri have been active in the region on various occasions in recent years and will return next month with the Men's First Team for a Pre-Season Tour in the United States.