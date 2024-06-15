AC Milan & France Star Downplays Clashes With Inter Milan Wingback: ‘Heated Rivalries Normal In A Derby’

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez feels that heated clashes with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries are a “normal” part of the Milan derby.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of France’s EURO 2024 opener against Austria tomorrow, as reported by FCInterNews, the Rossoneri man downplayed the rivalry and stressed that he’d have no problem being friendly with Dumfries off the pitch.

Hernandez and Dumfries could be going head-to-head on the flank at the Euros this summer.

France and the Netherlands meet in the second match of their EURO 2024 group.

And both the Milan and Inter players are regular starters for their national teams.

Hernandez and Dumfries have plenty of experience facing each other. They have come up against one another in multiple Milan derbies in recent years.

And there have been quite a few flashpoint incidents during these derbies.

The most recent derby clash saw Inter clinch the Serie A title with a 2-1 win over their city rivals.

And the match ended on a sour note. Both Hernandez and Dumfries received red cards following an altercation late in the match.

Theo Heranandez: Denzel Dumfries Clashes “Normal” In Milan Derby

For his part, Milan and France defender Hernandez does not see the back-and-forth with Dumfries as a big deal.

“I stay calm about it,” the 26-year-old said of his frequent clashes with his Inter opposite number.

“It’s normal for there to be a heated rivalry between Inter and Milan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hernandez also responded to a banner that Dumfries had flown during Inter’s title celebrations.

During the bus parade, a fan had handed the 28-year-old a banner depicting him with Milan’s Hernandez as a dog on a leash.

“What happened that day, it’s a thing that happens,” said Hernandez of the banner.

“If I see him, I’ll greet him without any problems,” the Milan defender assured.