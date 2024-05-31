AC MILAN AND FONDAZIONE MILAN CHAMPION INCLUSIVITY IN PERTH FRIENDLY AGAINST AS ROMA

AC Milan and Fondazione Milan are proud to announce a special initiative in conjunction with the highly anticipated friendly match against AS Roma at Perth's Optus Stadium on 31 May.

Fondazione Milan is in fact launching a special "Sport for All" project in Australia, in collaboration with Perth SC Blind Football Team and Blind Sports WA. In line with the mission of the Foundation's "Sport for All" program, which aims to promote the development of and access to sports activities for people with disabilities, this project aims to broaden opportunities for young athletes to participate in blind soccer in Perth, fostering inclusivity and awareness within the community.

Franco Baresi, Honorary Vice-President of AC Milan, commented: "We are proud to launch this special project with Perth SC Blind Soccer Team in Australia and support the work that this team is doing for its community. As a Club, we are aware of our role as a social and cultural institution and are therefore delighted to have the opportunity to utlise our platform and the power of football to bring positive change to society. Football is truly for everybody, and we are therefore proud to be able to create opportunities for all athletes to participate in the sport they love, regardless of their physical challenges. This initiative embodies the true spirit of football – inclusivity, passion, and community."

To support this noble cause, Fondazione Milan has generously donated a collection of exclusive AC Milan memorabilia, along with an unparalleled experience at San Siro for a match during the 2024-25 season. Perth native and Australia's most popular sporting star, Sam Kerr, has signed and donated one of her #20 Matildas' jerseys for the auction. The proceeds from the auction of these items will directly fund the development and enhancement of the Perth SC Blind Soccer Team.

Established in 2022, the Perth SC Blind Soccer Team is the only blind soccer team in Western Australia. The team trains at Dorrien Gardens, where players engage in matches against fully-sighted teams wearing blindfolds or visually impairing glasses, providing a unique and empathetic understanding of the game. This initiative not only promotes inclusivity but also raises awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired athletes.

Jason Marocchi, President of Perth Soccer Club, commented: "We are proud of our partnership with Blind Sports WA to deliver a unique football program in Western Australia for people who are blind or have low vision. Our players are extremely brave and an inspiration to all at our Club. The Sport for All project is a fantastic concept and Perth SC is greatly appreciative of the support from AC Milan and Fondazione Milan for our Blind Soccer Team."

The collaboration with Perth SC Blind Soccer Team testifies AC Milan's commitment to making a tangible impact on the communities and territories the Clubs visits for its events and initiatives and marks a significant milestone in Fondazione Milan's mission to make sports accessible to all.