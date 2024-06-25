AC Milan eyeing summer move for Barcelona defender

A member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has this week been tipped for a move to Italy.

The player in question? Iñigo Martínez.

Stopper Iñigo, for his part, has long seen his future in Catalunya’s capital thrown up in the air.

As much comes with the Spaniard’s biggest supporter, in Xavi, having of course been sent on his way by the Barcelona brass.

The 33-year-old’s place in the plans of the incoming Hansi Flick, amid something of a logjam at the heart of defence in the Blaugrana’s squad, is altogether more unclear.

Not only that, but with just 12 months remaining on his contract, Barca are aware that this summer marks their final opportunity to secure any form of decent return for Iñigo.

With all of this in mind, Deco and the transfer team at the Camp Nou will no doubt be interested to hear of one of Italian football’s top clubs entering the fray for the defender’s signature.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, citing Italian sources, AC Milan have placed Iñigo high on their transfer wishlist.

Amid sudden uncertainty surrounding the future of star stopper Fikayo Tomori, the Rossoneri are understood to consider the experienced Basque native as the ideal addition.

The board at San Siro are not thought to have moved forward with any kind of official proposal as of yet, but the situation is certainly one to keep an eye on…

Conor Laird | GSFN