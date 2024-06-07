AC Milan director in London for meetings over Armando Broja and another depressed asset

AC Milan’s interest in Armando Broja is getting serious.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian club are in the middle of a “blitz” to London, sending emissaries to negotiate over both the striker and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash.

The pair are both coming off pretty mediocre seasons, and Milan director of football Geoffrey Moncada probably thinks he can buy low in both cases. Chelsea are certainly keen to sell Broja, as one of the home grown “pure profit” assets who isn’t currently contributing to the first team.

We can imagine this one taking a while, however. Serie A clubs don’t tend to be the richest, and Chelsea are maintaining they want something in the region of £30m for Broja. We forsee a long summer of haggling ahead, especially as it now seems there is no major time pressure on Chelsea to make a sale.

They have made it clear that nobody is going on the cheap, and they appear to be in a strong position to sit tight and wait for teams who may be interested in buying to get despreate.

Armando Broja playing for Fulham.

A positive move for Chelsea – and Broja

If he does go, it feels like a good moment for both parties. Chelsea need the money, and Broja needs to play. Milan, and Serie A in general should be a good move for him. It proved to be one for the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Christian Pulisic, who are all playing for the Rossoneri, as well as Olivier Giroud.

With Giroud heading to the MLS this summer, could we see another former Chelsea forward in the form of Broja slide over to take his place? It seems Joshua Zirkzee is their first choice, but if a richer teams swoops for him, we can see Broja being a good second choice.