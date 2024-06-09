AC Milan make decisive steps to secure Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee



The dominos around Manchester United have already started falling in the transfer window but the club is stuck on the managerial decision.

After losing Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, and uncertainty over which target to go for and how much to pay, they could be about to lose another target.

TEAMTALK reports that AC Milan have taken decisive steps in recent weeks to secure Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee has long been touted as a United target and his playing profile suits the club to a tee as he has the ability to play alongside, as well as in place of Rasmus Hojlund.

However, as the player is coming off the best season of his career, United would always have to battle against other European heavyweights to secure his signature.

Of course, that can’t be done when the identity of the person tasked with selecting the player on a matchday is unclear.

The report states that Zirkzee’s release clause of €40 million, which expires on July 1st, is not thought to be a problem by the Italian club.

The only thing that remains to be negotiated is the commission for the player’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, who is demanding upwards of €15 million.

It is not unusual for agents to demand exorbitant commissions when they know the transfer fee involved doesn’t reflect the quality of the player.

However, that demand can still put off clubs from making a move which is when United can enter any potential race.

If Milan are unable to negotiate a mutually acceptable figure till July 1st, then the release clause will expire, making it an open race.

That will hurt clubs like Milan, who arguably can’t afford to splash the same cash as the riches of the Premier League.

Still, to do that, United first need to make a decision on their manager as no sporting project will be trusted by any player until there is a manager at the helm of it.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



