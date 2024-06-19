AC Milan make contact with Arsenal 24yo’s agent

Jakub Kiwior is back in AC Milan’s sights, but Arsenal haven’t made a decision on whether they’re open to a sale, according to a report.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Daniele Longo of CalcioMercato reports that AC Milan have made contact with Jakub Kiwior’s representatives over a potential move, as he’s back on their summer shortlist.

Longo adds that Arsenal haven’t yet decided whether or not to consider the sale of the defender.

Fabrizio Romano had previously reported earlier this month that whilst Kiwior had always been appreciated by Milan, and he was on their transfer shortlist in January, the club had different priorities at the time.

Romano added that a move for the centre-back was viewed as more likely later in the window.

West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus (L) vies with Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior (R) during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Stadium, in London on February 11, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Perhaps Milan’s faltering pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee is prompting them to look at other positions now, but all reports on Kiwior so far have suggested Arsenal would want a significant fee to sell.

Kiwior wasn’t always a starter for Arsenal in 2023/24, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba preferred at centre-back, and a lot of competition at left-back.

But the 24-year-old did have one particularly strong run in the team in February and March, with Arsenal going unbeaten in the league during that period and winning their Champions League tie against FC Porto.

Poland’s defender Jakub Kiwior (R) fights for the ball with Albania’s forward Arbnor Muja during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E qualification match between Albania and Poland, at The “Air Albania” stadium in Tirana on September 10, 2023. (Photo by ADNAN BECI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kiwior is under contract until 2028, Milan are yet to make a bid, and it’s unlikely we’ll see a transfer during Euro 2024.

The Poland international is one of his country’s nailed-on starters, playing 2,187 of their last 2,190 minutes of football – a 24-game streak of starts.

Poland face Austria on Friday followed by France on Tuesday, and they have it all to do after their opening-day defeat to the Netherlands.