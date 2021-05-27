AC Milan confirm departure of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Dylan Terry
·1 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

AC Milan have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after eight years with the club.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper, who has been with the Italian giants since joining as a teenager in 2013, has run his contract down and is now a free agent.

Technical director and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini officially announced Donnarumma’s exit on Wednesday.

He said: “A professional must be ready to change shirts, I understand that it is difficult to accept but it is increasingly difficult for this not to happen. You have to have respect, he has never disrespected Milan.”

Donnarumma made his competitive debut for Milan aged just 16 and has been ever-present for the seven-time European champions since then.

Despite still being in his early 20s, he has already made 251 appearances for the Italian side and as a result now becomes a valuable free agent to several clubs around Europe.

The only trophy he won at Milan was the Supercoppa back in 2016 but the team did have a successful Serie A campaign this season, finishing second in the table behind local rivals Inter.

Donnarumma has been named in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad for this summer’s rescheduled Euro 2020.

