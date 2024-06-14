AC Milan Collecting Information On Liverpool Linked Midfielder

AC Milan are in talks with the representatives of Liverpool linked midfielder Mats Wieffer as they collect information about his availability and cost.

The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder has had an impressive season at Feyenoord under Arne Slot and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing him with Slot said to be keen on reuniting with him at Anfield.

However, there are several other clubs who are in the race for the midfielder with AC Milan amongst his mentioned admirers.

The Rossoneri are in talks with his agents as they bid to collect information about the cost of signing Wieffer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Serie A giants are keen admirers of the midfielder and are carrying out the legwork needed for a potential deal.

However, AC Milan are yet to approach Feyenoord to establish the basis of negotiations for a transfer fee.

Other clubs have also been in contact with his agents to establish interest in the Dutch midfielder this summer.

It is unclear if Liverpool are amongst them.