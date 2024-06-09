AC Milan Believe They Can Secure Favorable Deal for Arsenal, PSG Midfield Target, Report Says

With the summer transfer window nearing, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bolster their midfield. Rumors are flying about potential targets, and the latest name to emerge is Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco.

L’Equipe recently reported that Fofana will likely leave AS Monaco this summer, and the timing couldn’t be better. He’s expressed a desire to move on, especially with just a year left on his contract.

Fofana has caught the eye of several big clubs, with AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and PSG already in discussions with his representatives.

Nonetheless, with Monaco not having much leverage in the negotiations, AC Milan believe that they can secure a favorable deal on their end. According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sempre Milan), Fofana is Milan’s top target this summer since he’s decided not to renew his contract with Monaco, which expires in 2025.

Because of this, AC Milan hope to secure a good discount and might be able to close the deal for just €20 million. That being said, PSG are also very interested and might make a move for the 25-year-old. It will be interesting to see if Fofana decides to go abroad or perhaps head to his hometown club.