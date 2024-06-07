AC Milan believe Arsenal 24yo is for sale

AC Milan have reportedly reignited their interest in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, with the Gunners now apparently open to selling the 24-year-old Polish international.

The report claims Kiwior is seeking more regular playing time, having struggled to secure a starting spot at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival in January 2023.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Milan had previously attempted to secure Kiwior on loan last summer, but Arsenal opted to retain the Polish international, who they had signed from Spezia for €25 million in January 2023. However, the situation has changed, and Arsenal are now reportedly willing to part ways with the defender for a fee between €20-22 million.

Kiwior‘s desire for more regular playing time has fuelled rumours of a potential move. While he has featured for Arsenal, he has struggled to cement a starting role in Mikel Arteta‘s lineup. A move to AC Milan could offer him the opportunity to become a regular starter and further his development.

Porto’s Portuguese striker #70 Goncalo Borges (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal’s Polish defender #15 Jakub Kiwior during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Arsenal and Porto FC at the Arsenal Stadium in north London, on March 12, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Italian club views Kiwior as an attractive option due to his versatility, experience in Serie A with Spezia, and relatively affordable salary of €2.2 million per year. His age and potential for growth also align with Milan‘s transfer strategy of targeting young, promising players.

The potential sale of Kiwior could provide Arsenal with additional funds to pursue other targets in the transfer window. The Gunners have been linked with a host of players in various positions, and the added financial flexibility could prove crucial in their efforts to strengthen their squad.

For AC Milan, the acquisition of Kiwior would be a significant boost to their defensive options. The Rossoneri are reportedly in the market for a centre-back following the departure of Simon Kjaer, and the Polish international fits the bill in terms of both quality and affordability.

It is worth noting that when AC Milan were trying to sign Kiwior last year, the Italian press were convinced it would happen, using a lot of the same language they are using again now.