AC Milan & Bayer Leverkusen join hunt for returning Real Madrid loanee

A trio of noteworthy clubs from across the continent are expressing a keen interest in the signature of Real Madrid starlet Rafa Marín.

That’s according to Diario AS, who have on Monday provided the latest on the future of the stopper.

Marín, for his part, is a 22-year-old central defender, who spent this past season out on loan with La Liga outfit Alavés.

The Spaniard quickly established himself as an integral member of Alavés’ backline, with his performances having garnered praise across both his home country, and Europe alike.

With Nacho primed to depart Real Madrid in the summer, it had in turn been suggested that Marín could be afforded a place back in Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos ranks for next season.

Such plans, however, look set to be complicated by the emergence of a number of headline suitors for his services.

As per AS, all of Napoli, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are expressing a keen interest in Marín’s signature.

Napoli, as things stand, are considered to be leading the race, with the Partenopei ready to move forward with an opening proposal.

Not only that, but the Serie A heavyweights appear ready to agree to Real Madrid’s terms regarding a buyback clause as part of any operation.

Conor Laird | GSFN