AC Milan & Arsenal Show Interest In Monaco Midfielder Youssouf Fofana

AC Milan and Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest in French midfielder Youssouf Fofana. The Monaco man is expected to leave the club this summer and has a current price valuation of around £25m, which has enticed a number of clubs around Europe to take a look at him.

We understand Manchester United are among those clubs, and talks have taken place between the Red’s and the representatives of the 25-year-old, who came on for France the other night in the EURO’s late on. At the moment, nothing is expected to take place in regards to Fofana’s future until after the European Championships, with the player currently focused on trying to go all the way with his national side.

Milan & Arsenal Track Fofana:

Arsenal are looking to add some more depth to the central midfield position this summer with Thomas Partey set to leave, and Fofana is viewed as a good replacement for the Ghana international. AC Milan also admires the player, and it’s interest that could see them embroiled in yet another transfer saga with Manchester United. Both clubs are currently locked in a battle for Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, but Milan felt to be ahead at present in that race.

Fofana played 32 times for Monaco last season, scoring four times. He has made 18 appearances thus far in his career for his national team, France, and will be hoping to add some silverware in the coming weeks at the EUROS, with his country the outright favourites to win the tournament. Manchester United have the player on a list internally alongside Sporting CP midfielder, Morten Hjumland. Fofana would be expected to cost significantly less than Hjumland, but he is less of a natural number six than the Danish midfielder.

As of right now, there is nothing truly advanced, but Fofana is said to be open to joining Manchester United due to their historical stature in the sporting world.

