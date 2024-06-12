AC Milan, Arsenal Receive Major Boost as PSG Withdraws from Race for Monaco Midfielder

AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana will be leaving the Ligue 1 side this summer. Over the past few weeks, the Frenchman has been linked to various clubs, such as AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

With one year left on his contract, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the 25-year-old will 100 percent leave Monaco this summer. Nonetheless, Romano notes that no advanced negotiations are currently underway, but Fofana is ready to start a new chapter.

Even though the player will leave Monaco, it won’t be to his hometown club PSG. Romano also reported that Fofana isn’t on the capital club’s shortlist to bolster their midfield.

The Parisians are looking for players with another profile in this position based on requests from manager Luis Enrique.

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport reveals that AC Milan hope to secure a reasonable deal and might be able to close the transfer for just €20 million since Fofana has one year left on his contract and Monaco doesn’t have much leverage.

If PSG are out of the race, there will be one less competitor to drive up the price for the Serie A side.