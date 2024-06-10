AC Milan, Arsenal Are Not in Advanced Talks for PSG Transfer Target, Report Says

As the summer transfer window approaches, Paris Saint-Germain is eager to strengthen its midfield. Speculations abound regarding potential targets, and one prominent name in the mix is Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco.

L’Equipe just shared that Fofana is set to depart from AS Monaco this summer. It seems like all involved parties are in agreement that now is the right time for this move. Additionally, Fofana himself has expressed his wish to leave despite having one year remaining on his current contract.

PSG aren’t the only club reportedly interested in Fofana as there’s a market for him, as AC Milan, Arsenal, and Atlético Madrid have already held talks with the player’s camp.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Fofana will 100 percent leave Monaco this summer. However, Romano notes that no advanced negotiations are underway for the moment, but Fofana is ready to start a new chapter.

Moreover, a recent report from Corriere dello Sport reveals that AC Milan hope to secure a good discount and might be able to close the deal for just €20 million since Fofana has one year left on his contract and Monaco doesn’t have much leverage.

Nonetheless, if Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and PSG are serious about their interest in the player, that cost could rise.