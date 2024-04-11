AC Milan 0-1 Roma: Gianluca Mancini header gives visitors quarter-final advantage

Gianluca Mancini also scored the winning header in Roma's derby victory over Lazio on Saturday [Getty Images]

Gianluca Mancini's header sealed a 1-0 win for Roma over AC Milan in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at the San Siro.

The defender netted from Paulo Dybala's corner after 17 minutes, giving last year's runners-up an edge going into next week's second leg in Rome.

Olivier Giroud hit the woodwork late on but Milan could not find a way past Roma, whom they beat twice in Serie A.

Roma are bidding to reach a third successive European final.

Giallorossi boss Daniele de Rossi's reign began following a 3-1 loss at Milan in January, after which Jose Mourinho was dismissed - and Roma have lost only twice in all competitions since.

The winner of the all-Italian tie will face either West Ham or Bayer Leverkusen in the last four, with Xabi Alonso's side 2-0 up after the first leg.

Roma won the 2021-22 Europa Conference League and lost last year's Europa League final to Sevilla.