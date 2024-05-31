AC Flora golf coach stepping down after rewarding experience with Falcons

Robert Dargan was approached to take the coaching reins of the A.C. Flora High girls’ golf program more than a decade ago. He remembered the sage advice from Happ Lathrop, then executive director of the South Carolina Golf Association.

“Happ talked to (high-profile amateurs) at one event about giving back to the game,” Dargan said in reflecting on his leading first the Falcons’ girls’ program for 12 years and the boys’ team for 10. “I thought about what he said and decided, ‘This is my opportunity.’ The experience has been very rewarding.”

The fruits have been multiple state championships for the state’s premier boys program. But there’s more, far more, he said, and he talked about watching young people grow not only in golf but also in life.

That ended in May with the Flora boys winning their sixth state championship in Dargan’s 10 seasons. He’s stepping down from the role ... well, sort of.

“I told the administration I would assist on a part-time basis if they want me,” he said.

Dargan is the first to point out he inherited a powerhouse boys program from Harry Huntley, the architect of the Flora dynasty. He took over a team that had won six straight state championships.

“They were really good before I got there,” he said. “Flora had set the standard in high school golf under Harry, and we wanted to build on that.”

But maintaining a model of excellence is challenging. Think about those who succeeded John Wooden, Dean Smith or Bear Bryant.

Dargan brought in impressive playing credentials. High school individual state champion at Spring Valley. College golf at USC. Multiple state amateur titles, including a pair of Mid-Amateurs. USGA competition.

He took the philosophy that created those skills — words from his father, the late Bob Dargan — into coaching. “Everything I told the kids, my dad had told me,” he said.

The formula: Keep it simple. Be positive, even if things go sideways. Be direct and to the point.

Flora “had good players before I got here, we have good players now, and there will be good players here in the future,” Dargan said. “The girls teams developed. The boys expected to win. But you have to do the work.

“Success starts in February. It’s cold, 35 degrees, dark at 5:30 and you’re working. That’s what it takes. Golf has to be on the priority list. Year-round golf. That’s what the top teams do.”

Dargan “scheduled aggressively on the boys side” to challenge his players, but every one got the opportunity to compete. He staggered lineups, building both depth and confidence.

But, he said, “never put a player in a situation that he doesn’t have a chance to win.”

He talked about support from administration, finding the right person at the right time — like the Spur at Northwoods pro Greg McBride, the backing from parents and how former players remained close to the program.

“It’s been really, really neat,” Dargan said. “Perhaps unique. So many people made it possible.”

Interestingly, he said, “with all the success — 17 state championships, five seconds and two thirds in 24 years — Flora has had only three of four individual champions. We’ve had a couple of future college players almost every year, and you would think there would have been more individual state champions.

“To me, that’s being a team in the best sense of the word. Playing together. The championships I treasure most are the ones I won playing with my dad and my brother (David). I won the state individual championship at Spring Valley, but the team didn’t win and that was the most hollow win ever.”

Looking ahead, Dargan will be focusing on his business, competing in high level amateur events and remains a phone call away if he can lend a helping hand. The Falcons? They’ll be really good, even with a new hand on the throttle.

Chip shots. Clemson junior Andrew Swanson received the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award for men’s golf, presented to the player in the national tournament with the highest grade average. A native of Bluffton who is majoring in mathematical science, Swanson holds a 4.0 GPA for three years at Clemson. ... Clemson finished 22nd in the NCAA Championship and Swanson tied for 18th individually in the competition in Carlsbad, California. ... USC’s Louise Rydqvist and Furman’s Anna Morgan earned first-team honors on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-American squads. USC’s Hannah Darling and Clemson’s Annabelle Pancake made honorable mention All-American. ... Garland Ferrell and Robbie Biershenk won the SCGA’s Four-Ball title for the second straight year, edging Chris and Evan Eassy 2 up in the finals at Musgrove Mill GC in Clinton. ... Caroline Hawkins (Columbia) won the girls’ title for the second time, and Jack Crousore (Bluffton) captured the boys’ championship in the SCJGA’s Match Play at Congaree at Congaree GC in Ridgeland. In the title matches, Hawkins edged Mia Andrade (Chapin) 1 up, and Crousore prevailed 3 and 2 over Harrison James (Chapin). ... The Sonic Columbia Women’s City Championship will be played Monday and Tuesday at Fort Jackson GC. Ella Stalvey will defend her championship with former champions Parker Stalvey and Catherine Shealy plus Clara Rodriguez heading the challengers.