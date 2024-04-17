AC Flora edges Trinity Collegiate golf in the ABB Invitational in Florence
FLORENCE (WBTW) – The AC Flora boys golf team edged Trinity Collegiate in a 2-hole playoff on Tuesday in the final round of the Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational from the Florence Country Club. An incorrect score on a Trinity Collegiate scorecard prompted a change in the total score, thus forcing a playoff. The 36-hole event was played on Monday at the Darlington Country Club, then Tuesday in Florence.
Additional info about the tournament courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank:
The tournament was originally created as a 36-hole stroke play competition for high school golf teams in the Pee Dee area of South Carolina. It has been held every spring since 2000 and has become a popular event, now open to both public and private school golf teams from all over South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
The tournament has gained more recognition and prestige over the years thanks to ongoing promotion efforts. In 2004, it was officially accepted into the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s tournament list for individual state rankings. In 2008, tournament officials expanded the field to include teams from neighboring states, increasing the competition’s diversity and competitiveness.
2024 Competitors Field:
Teams:
River Bluff High School
Chapin High School
Lexington High School
Gray Collegiate Academy
South Aiken High School
Porter-Gaud
Trinity Collegiate
AC Flora
Oceanside Collegiate Academy
T.L. Hanna High School
Indian Land High School
Spring Valley
Conway High School
Augusta Christian
Gilbert High School
Central High School
West Florence High School
Lugoff Elgin
Chesterfield
Individuals:
Ryan Marsden
Jamen Sanders
Banks Steele
Bentley Hall
Jenkins Andrews
Roman Bianco
Evan Cox
Luke Gardner
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.