AC Flora edges Trinity Collegiate golf in the ABB Invitational in Florence

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The AC Flora boys golf team edged Trinity Collegiate in a 2-hole playoff on Tuesday in the final round of the Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational from the Florence Country Club. An incorrect score on a Trinity Collegiate scorecard prompted a change in the total score, thus forcing a playoff. The 36-hole event was played on Monday at the Darlington Country Club, then Tuesday in Florence.

Additional info about the tournament courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank:

The tournament was originally created as a 36-hole stroke play competition for high school golf teams in the Pee Dee area of South Carolina. It has been held every spring since 2000 and has become a popular event, now open to both public and private school golf teams from all over South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The tournament has gained more recognition and prestige over the years thanks to ongoing promotion efforts. In 2004, it was officially accepted into the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s tournament list for individual state rankings. In 2008, tournament officials expanded the field to include teams from neighboring states, increasing the competition’s diversity and competitiveness.

2024 Competitors Field:

Teams:

River Bluff High School

Chapin High School

Lexington High School

Gray Collegiate Academy

South Aiken High School

Porter-Gaud

Trinity Collegiate

AC Flora

Oceanside Collegiate Academy

T.L. Hanna High School

Indian Land High School

Spring Valley

Conway High School

Augusta Christian

Gilbert High School

Central High School

West Florence High School

Lugoff Elgin

Chesterfield

Individuals:

Ryan Marsden

Jamen Sanders

Banks Steele

Bentley Hall

Jenkins Andrews

Roman Bianco

Evan Cox

Luke Gardner

